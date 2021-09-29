Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,141.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,136.73.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,315.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,410.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3,359.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 243,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $836,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

