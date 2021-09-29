Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,397,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,311.00. 114,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,410.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,359.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

