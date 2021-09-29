Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

