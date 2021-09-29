American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,371 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.45% of American Campus Communities worth $94,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

