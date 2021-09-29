American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

