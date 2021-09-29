American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,054. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

AMWL opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.