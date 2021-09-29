Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.89. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 153,093 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares worth $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

