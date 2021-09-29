AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 165,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,635. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.