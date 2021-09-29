AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,412,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 216,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,271,061 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,148,275 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 524,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,727,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

