AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $9.91 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 4.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,361. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -251.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

