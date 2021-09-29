AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.34 and its 200-day moving average is $561.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $275.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

