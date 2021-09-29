AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 42,005 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NKE traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,433. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

