AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,160. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

