AMLT Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $235,269.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars.

