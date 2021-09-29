Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.07. 44,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

