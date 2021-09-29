Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce ($2.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.20). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.