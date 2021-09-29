Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,157. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.