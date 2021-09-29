Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,157. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

