Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

