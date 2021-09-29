Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $807.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.40 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,795. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.