Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 329,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Veritex has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veritex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Veritex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

