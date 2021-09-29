Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

