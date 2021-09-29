Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on ELMS. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 476,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

