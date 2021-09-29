Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.78 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.