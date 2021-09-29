Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

OSS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.04.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $776,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.