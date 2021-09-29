Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Quidel reported earnings per share of $5.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,428. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Quidel by 45.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.