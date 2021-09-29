Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

WSC stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

