Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,274,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 190,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

