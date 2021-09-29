Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT at $330.11

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.35. 47,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $223.51 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

