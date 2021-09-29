Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Target Price at $19.00

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

