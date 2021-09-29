Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.20

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
