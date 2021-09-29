Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $30.47

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $524.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

