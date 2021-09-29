Analysts Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.09

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.