Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $211.40

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,189,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.