Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price at $25.44

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 774,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

