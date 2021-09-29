Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $256.44

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

