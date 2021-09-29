Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $64.07

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,483. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $480.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Transcat by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

