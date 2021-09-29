Analyzing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.03 $9.01 million $1.20 14.79 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.45 $60.12 million $5.70 13.03

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limestone Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93% Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58%

Risk & Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Limestone Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

