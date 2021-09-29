Analyzing Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vaso alerts:

This table compares Vaso and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 6.47% 80.89% 9.45% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

Vaso has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, suggesting that its share price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaso and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $69.85 million 0.15 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vaso shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaso and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vaso beats Yubo International Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.