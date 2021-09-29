Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Stock Price Up 26%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was up 26% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

