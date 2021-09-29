Andrew R. Heyer Sells 43,443 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LOVE stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 306,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

