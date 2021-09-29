APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $24.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.54.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

APA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

