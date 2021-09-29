Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIRC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.64.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

