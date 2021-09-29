Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

APEMY traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

