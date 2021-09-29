Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 2,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.