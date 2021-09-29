Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

