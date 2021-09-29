Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

