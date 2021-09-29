Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $404.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

