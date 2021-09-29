Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after acquiring an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

