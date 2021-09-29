Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.