Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

